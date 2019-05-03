CORNING | Corning-Painted Post Area School District residents will have an opportunity to meet incumbent and potential future school board members seeking their vote at a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school cafeteria.

The forum is hosted jointly by the Corning Teachers’ Association (CTA) and the Corning-Painted Post PTA Council.

In the May 21 vote, which also includes the budget and other items, four candidates are vying for three seats on the school board.

They include incumbents Mary Franklin and Kristina Belanger, and newcomers Margie Lawlor and Bradley Benz.

CTA President Leslie Kapur said the candidate forum is an important part of the democratic process.

“CTA and the PTA Council always sponsor a forum if it will be a contested election,” Kapur said.

This will be the first contested board election in the district in a few years.

She noted that the forum will consist of questions submitted by the audience, so participation is critical.

“We hope we can get a good crowd there to ask some good questions,” Kapur said.

The questions will be selected and asked of the candidates by a moderator appointed by the CTA and PTA Council.

Each candidate will also have the opportunity to offer a two-minute introduction at the beginning and a two-minute summation at the end.

“It usually lasts about an hour,” Kapur said.

She also noted that candidates and their supporters will not be allowed to hand out flyers or other literature at the event.

Polls will be open May 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four locations: C-PP High School, the administration building at 165 Charles St. in Painted Post, to Corning Town Hall at 20 S. Maple St., and Erwin Valley Elementary, 16 Beartown Road.

Those who are unsure where to vote should contact District Clerk Karen Dutcher at 936-3704, Ext. 1001.

Absentee ballot information is available by contacting Dutcher.

An absentee ballot application must be completed and returned to the clerk’s office at the administration building before a ballot can be issued. Completed absentee ballots must be received either in person or by mail by 5 p.m. on election day.