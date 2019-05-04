CORNING - It happens every year. Warmer weather arrives, more people decide to use outdoor grills, and incidents of grill-caused fires increase.

Outdoor grilling is a great way to spend time with family and friends, said Corning Fire Department Chief Brad Davies.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, more than 19,000 people are injured and 10,200 home fires result from the improper use of a grill annually. Following a few safety tips can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

- Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

- Locate grill well away from structures, decks, railings, overhangs or any combustible materials

- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area

- Keep your grill clean by removing any grease buildup from above and below the grates

- Never leave a hot grill unattended

- Always be sure the lid is open before lighting

- Check gas grills for leaks before operating

- Always follow manufacturer instructions for safe operation



Davies said following these tips will help ensure a safe and enjoyable summer grilling season.

“We encourage the public to follow the safety guidelines issued by the Fire Department,” added City Manager Mark Ryckman. “Most accidents are easily preventable.”

If a fire begins on the grill, you should quickly close the lid or put a lid over the food that is on fire, Davies said. Have baking soda on hand to control a grease fire and a fire extinguisher. If you don’t have a fire extinguisher, keep a bucket of sand next to the grill. Never use water to put out a grease fire.