Storefront damaged, but not beyond repair

ARKPORT — A local business was a little worse for wear on Friday, after a tractor trailer collided with a building on Main Street in Arkport.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 8 Main St., the location of Schultheis Sporting Goods, where a truck was lodged in the side of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be making a left-hand turn onto Main Street from West Street, but failed to negotiate the 90-degree corner, cutting it short.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The driver was detained at the scene by New York State Police, according to witnesses at the scene. Whether charges have been levied in the case had not been publicly announced ahead of press time.

Firefighters directed traffic around the rubble and wreckage, as the truck was pulled out of the building and towed away by T&R Towing.

Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies also assisted at the scene.

According to Arkport Fire Chief Dwight Smith, the building presented no ongoing threat to public safety, but the affected corner did need to be structurally braced.

Code enforcement was also on scene to assess whether the building could be entered. The store was able to open for the weekend as repairs were ongoing.