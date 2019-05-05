Annual awareness walk bookended by HPG Wildflower Festival

HORNELL — A cloud covered day couldn't cast doubt on the charitable work of a local organization to end poverty in Steuben County.

For the 11th year, Hornell was one of the sites for the annual STEPS (Steps To End Poverty in Steuben) walk to raise awareness and money for the plight of the county's impoverished.

The event asks participants to walk a mile in someone else's shoes, and carry signs bearing statistics and messages reminding the public of the ongoing issue of local poverty.

The Hornell walk will be followed by similar events in Bath on May 11 and Corning on May 18.

The goal for the Hornell event was to raise $9,000, and a total of $30,000-$35,000 between the three events.

"92 percent of all donations that come in go right back to the community. We use it for food pantry, basic needs services including utilities and rental assistance, as well at to help get people to their doctors appointments," said Catholic Charities Rural Coordinator Steve Olix.

Turning Point serves all communities in Steuben County through locations in Bath, Canisteo, Corning and Hornell with programs aimed at alleviating the strain of poverty. They provide the following services: short-term solutions such as food pantries; housing, utility, and prescription assistance; and bus tokens to connect people to needed services; as well as long-term stability such as Community Navigation to connect people with health care; educational classes; Nutrition Outreach and Education; and financial and employment counseling.

The need remains high, especially in Hornell where more than 50 percent of school children qualify for a free or reduced fee lunch due to low household income — an indicator that their parents may also qualify for Turning Point’s services.

"In just a year, Turning Point sent 6,175 people through the food pantry and served 18,000 meals," Olix detailed.

However, the need persists everywhere. In Steuben County, 15 percent of people live below the federal poverty level.

"This issue effects people all over our country and all around the world. Poverty has many consequences on education, illness and many other things. What really strikes home to me is hunger," Hornell mayor John Buckley said, highlighting the amount of food waste happening in America. "As a nation, a society and a community, we can all do better than that."

"Poverty's not just an issue for the Hornell community, it's an issue for all communities," Olix seconded.

While fundraising was a headlining concern for Saturday's event, letting people know that anti-poverty services exist in their own backyard continues to be a major battle for Turning Point.

"Don't be scared to come see us. We're here to help when you need us," said Tess McKinley, Turning Point Director.