CORNING - The City Council voted 8-0, with one abstention, to oppose the legalization of marijuana in New York State Monday.

The city Legislative Committee discussed the legalization of marijuana at a public meeting just prior to the City Council’s Monthly meeting and forwarded a proposal to oppose the plan to the full council.

City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard and Crystal City Police Benevolent Association President Anthony Sanford all talked to the City Council prior to the vote in opposition of the legalization of marijuana.

“I think it would negatively affect the quality of life in the city and have a negative impact on public safety,” Spaulding told the council. “I can’t think of a legitimate reason to put another drug on the streets for people to potentially abuse.”

Allard said the rate of violent crimes and property crimes in New York State have reduced each of the past 10 years.

“The so called criminal justice reforms coming out of Albany are opposite of that,” Allard said. “(New York) is the 10th safest state in the country. What they are proposing in Albany put us more in line with California, the 34th safest state in the nation, way behind New York.”

Allard told the council Monday that whether you are in favor of marijuana or not in favor, the state is headed to an unsafe place.

“Where we are headed is a place that is going to decrease our public safety,” Allard said. “It’s going to make (police) jobs even more difficult and make people’s lives less safe. That’s a fact.”

Sanford said marijuana legalization is not as simple as “live and let live” philosophy.

“As an example, when your road patrol encounters the odor of marijuana or its smoking devices we do not view it as a simple “harmless” marijuana violation,” Sanford said. “We see an opportunity to fight for the bigger picture. We see that because it is illegal. It has granted us the authority to search further and created and increased the overwhelming likelihood that we are also about to encounter much harder and much more dangerous drugs like heroin and methamphetamines that are actually decaying our community.”

Several people spoke to the council prior to the vote on opposing the legalization of marijuana in New York State. Only city resident Elizabeth Whitehouse spoke in favor of the legalization or marijuana.

“I think the resolution that is going to be discussed shortly is ill advised,” Whitehouse told the council shortly before the vote. “I think it’s going against the trend continuing to make marijuana illegal.”

Whitehouse said marijuana was declared a class one drug in the 1970s during the war on drugs.

“It’s certainly not of the same caliber as opium, heroin, crack and all that stuff,” Whitehouse said. “It has also affected the use of hemp. Marijuana is less powerful and less addictive than alcohol or tobacco, both of those are legal. I think marinuana should be (legal) in exactly the same way as alcohol or tobacco. Either all three should be made illegal or all three should be legal.”



Sophie ReSue, 11-year-old daughter of Councilman Mark ReSue, also spoke about the legalization of drugs at the council meeting.

“I have always been taught that drugs are bad for you,” Sophie ReSue said. “I feel that the governor is putting us in harm's way by legalizing marijuana. By doing this the governor is ruining the future of my generation and generations to come.”

Mayor Bill Boland and city councilman Diane Telehany, D-1, Kate Paterson, D-2, Chris Karam, R-4, Frank Muccini, R-5, Frank Coccho, D-6, Mark ReSue, I-7 and Alison Hunt, R-8 all voted to oppose the legalization of marijuana in New York State.

Councilman Marshall Hyde, D-4, formally declined to vote either for or against a proposal at the meeting.