RICHBURG — The 6th annual Linda Myers trap shoot was held on April 20 at the Richburg Rod & Gun Club, to benefit the Hart Comfort House.

This shoot is organized by Dave Myers, president of the club, in honor of his wife, Linda, who was a resident at the Hart Comfort House.

A total of 50 shooters, men, women and youth participated in the shoot. This event takes many hands to organize and support. Jon Reitz ran the shoot, Carol Fisk was in charge of the basket raffle, and a chicken BBQ was enjoyed by all.

For some attendees, this was the first time at a trap shoot and they were in awe of the young students who excel in this sport. Also, a surprise was the number of local schools that have trap shoot clubs.

A total of $5,250 was raised for the Comfort House. Fundraisers such as this are how the Comfort House is able to care for so many in the area. The Comfort House is very thankful to the Richburg Rod & Gun Club, and Dave Myers for the support.