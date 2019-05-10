Class of 2019 co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians are announced

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond board members at their work session this week announced co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians for the Class of 2019.

Co-Valedictorian Abby Kelly, daughter of Brian and Karen Kelly of Almond, will attend Cornell University this fall. Co-Valedictorian Caroline Ding, daughter of Shengchun Lao of Alfred, will enter Tufts University this fall.

Co-Salutatorian Mikaela Wisniewski, daughter of John and Kirsten Wisniewski of Alfred Station, will attend the University of Buffalo this fall.

Co-Salutatorian Hanna Tormey, daughter of Tim and Jen Smith of Alfred Station, will enter Cornell University this fall.

Board members also congratulated Kraleigh Ormsby who won a first-place gold medal in personal care competition at the Spring Leadership conference in Syracuse. She has advanced to compete at the Nursing Students’ International Leadership Conference at the Coronado Springs Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Alyshia Ward and Zane Johnson were selected Wildwood students of the month for April. Alyshia is a nurse assisting major and Zane is a welding and metal fabrication major at Wildwood.

The board also honored Karl L. Grantier for service to his country and community. The Alfred-Almond Class of 1955 graduate was a “staunch supporter of Alfred-Almond," according to the resolution. Grantier passed away April 23 at 83.

Board members are expected to increase the 2018-19 budget with Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Technology Services $50,301.74 for Wide Area Network (WAN) hardware at their regular board meeting Wednesday, May 15. The adjustment will increase hardware for the school district wide area network (WAN) plus pay fees for configuration, procurement and planning the network. WANs connect local networks. The Internet and school networks are familiar WANs. Alfred-Almond will likely fund the increase from the 2019-20 budget. The technique is a familiar method for institutions to fund unanticipated expenditures.

Board members also approved the pre-school transportation contract or 2019-2021.

Board members at their May 15 meeting are expected to approve an agreement between Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, PC to audit Alfred-Almond financial statements for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Members are also expected to approve to surplus a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan van as a $1,500 trade. The van has more than 130,000 miles on the odometer.

The board could also approve acceptance of $51 worth of General Mills box tops for education, $62 for E-Sports from Alfred State, approve for discard a 22-book stand for typing class and 20 black keyboard covers for keyboards that no longer fits, and discuss support of field trip activities fees.