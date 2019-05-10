CORNING - Cleanup in the Houghton Plot study area by Corning Inc., under a consent order with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will likely begin in early June.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health and Corning Inc. held a public availability session at the Radisson Hotel Corning Thursday. Face-to-face meetings were held from 1-5:30 p.m. with homeowners in the study area, followed by a public forum Thursday night.

“It is great the DEC and Corning Inc. are meeting with homeowners on an individual basis to answer questions about their individual properties,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “This approach will be much more productive than a generalized presentation.”

Corning Inc. spokesman Dan Collins said the face-to-face meetings were confidential with the DEC, the DOH and Corning Inc., geared to help property owners understand what needs to be done or not done at their property.

The contamination was initially found in December 2014 during a Corning-Painted Post High School expansion project. Corning Inc. is performing an environmental study of fill soils that may be present at properties within the defined study area.

“I think (the session) is well managed and helpful,” said Jean Wosinski, a Houghton Plot property owner. “It’s very generous of Corning Inc. to offer to remediate the toxicity. I think that perhaps there is not as much toxicity as what we would have been led to believe. The health threat is not as great as we might have been led to believe.”

Bernette Schilling, DEC Regional Environmental Remediation Engineer, said the DEC anticipates work on about 40 homes in the study area will begin in early June.

“(Corning Inc.) puts together design plans and our project manager reviews those design plans to make sure they meet our requirements,” Schilling said. “Our number one goal is to make sure that the remediation is protecting public health.”

Schilling said prior to the work being done at a property, Corning Inc. and the DEC meet face-to-face with the property owners to go over the plans. The property owner has the right to deny access.

The investigation in Houghton Plot addresses layers of target fill containing ash, brick, or glass that contained contaminants, including lead, cadmium or arsenic, at levels above State Soil Cleanup Objectives.

As the investigation continues, the state is reminding property owners that, in its current condition, contact with contaminated soil at these properties is possible in areas not covered with grass or pavement, especially if there is visible ash, brick and glass.

Corning Inc. entered into an order on consent with the DEC in July 2014 to characterize the nature and extent of fill material in the study area, which is bounded by Pyrex St., East Pulteney St., Post Creek, and the Chemung River.

DEC initiated characterization of the adjacent Expansion Area, residential properties west of Pyrex Street to Centerway and north of East Pulteney Street to Interstate Route 86, under the State Superfund Program in May 2015.

DEC has established this web page to provide the public with information on the investigation activities, http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/97180.html