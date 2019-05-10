BATH — The Steuben County Mobility Management program expects to begin developing a unified transportation system next year, by working together with the private, public, and non-profit systems within the county. The four year coordinated transportation plan addresses the need for system improvements to include new routes, transit wi-fi, expanded hours of operation, fare structures, marketing, fare box collection systems, technology, and management, according to Belinda Hoad, Associate Director at Institute for Human Services, Inc. “We want to streamline, improve, and expand our customers’ choices in a way that is financially sustainable,” Hoad said. “Our special focus will be on increasing services for people who require rides to life-sustaining treatments such as cancer and dialysis.”

The plan includes improved community awareness of the services available in Steuben and the region, she said. Hoad expects to build on the past year’s successes, which include:

• Establishing 2-1-1 HELPLINE as the “one-call, one click” transportation call center.

• Person-centered transportation assistance and education for residents on a walk-in basis at Turning Point.

• Developing regionally funded programs such as “Supports for Health.”