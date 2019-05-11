WELLSVILLE – An Allegany County Child Protective Services (CPS) supervisor says the unit's job isn't to be punitive but “to make sure families have what they need to take care of their children.”

Angela Tinder of the Department of Social Services family assessment group, told agency representatives and members of the public during a recent “Facts and Myths About Child Protective Services” presentation at the Hope Center in Wellsville that there are many misconceptions about the division that make parents fearful when it makes an inquiry.

Although there are dedicated foster care homes in the county, she said, the department's focus is on keeping children, as long as they aren't in imminent danger of abuse or neglect, with their parents.

She also noted that “CPS workers do not remove children (from their homes); judges remove children” after investigation and the case is presented to the court. Children only are removed from parental custody after it is determined that nothing can be done to otherwise keep a child safe. There are legal provisions for emergency removal actions, she said, but the court has to become involved immediately.

The presentation was the final in a series on Kids Dangers hosted by the Hope Center that also included segments on drugs, alcohol and vaping, childproofing one's home, and early childhood trauma. During May, the Center's monthly public awareness focus is on mental health.

Tinder said that out of 733 allegations of child abuse or neglect received by the department last year, only some 30 percent were substantiated, only five percent resulted in petitions to Family Court, and only a very small number of those resulted in child removal.

She said the department seeks to work with parents to try to overcome obstacles the family may be facing that might result in abuse or neglect, such as helping them obtain food or shelter if they are without these needs or assist with improving parenting skills or financial conditions.

This can be very complicated because each situation is different, Tinder said, with many resources that often are changing which caseworkers need to try to keep updated on in order to help parents meet the needs of their children.

The system's focus also has changed over the years from one of foster care being a primary mitigation to one seeking alternatives. The include identifying natural supports, particularly relatives who can assist in found cases of abuse or neglect. She said the county is one of the leaders in New York State in having the least percentage of children in foster care and having the highest percentage of foster care cases in which children live with relatives instead of in traditional foster care homes, with over 30 percent in this category.

One myth, the CPS supervisor said, is that the system is designed to be punitive, with its primary purpose being that of punishing bad parents. Instead, she said, “it is rehabilitative.”

The department uses a model, she said, that involves a two-track family child protective response when an abuse or neglect report is received.

About one-third of neglect and abuse reports received during the year involve parents with drug and alcohol issues, the speaker said, with 10 percent involving domestic violence, and eight percent child sexual abuse. The remainder involve issues that may not reflect immediate danger.

If children are determined not to be in serious danger and the parent or parents are willing to work with CPS, the caseworker helps the family assess its strengths, needs and risks and how to move forward positively, with a goal of reducing the risk of future maltreatment. If this process works, the case is closed in 60 to 90 days with no determination of neglect.

If, however, the report indicates serious abuse or neglect, a caseworker proceeds immediately with an investigation to determine if the matter is true or able to be substantiates for further action.

If a child is removed from a parent or parents, remedial action is attempted for 15 months, with the goal of returning the child to the parent.

After 15 months of diligent effort for resolution – held in abeyance if a parent is incarcerated or in the military – alternate solutions then become the focus, Tinder said. For teenagers it may be to find care until they are able to achieve adulthood. For younger children it is to find a permanent home, with potential options being kin gap in which a relative is granted guardianship while parents maintain parental rights, custodial placement in which children live with someone else but there is no change in parental rights, or adoption that results in termination of parental rights.

Each potential solution has its benefits and drawbacks, the speaker said, and are weighed carefully.

Another myth about CPS, Tinder said, is that it is the agency responsible for all child safety issues. Instead, she reported, it only becomes involved in cases in which an adult caretaker has authority over a child. Cases involving other possible abuse, including those by siblings without authority over a child, may become police matters.

The Hope Center, in addition to hosting public awareness presentations for the public and churches, offers drop-in, information and referral, and reading assistance for area residents, and is developing a Christian lending library and free book giveaway initiative.

It is an outreach ministry of the Mission Genesee Valley coalition of churches, Christian organizations and individuals seeking community transformation and revival in Allegany County. The Hope Center is designed to be “A Hub of Hope of Allegany County Churches,” building community awareness and approaches for solving issues facing county residents and equipping churches and others to help address these needs.

Schedules and updates for upcoming Hope Center education presentations for both the public and churches are available at www.facebook.com/HopeCenterAlleganyCounty. Individuals also can obtain schedules directly by email by sending a message to bps461@msn.com with “Subscribe – Hope Center” in the Subject line and community of residence in the message.

The Hope Center currently is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment, and for daytime and evening presentations, workshops and seminars. Services are free and available to all persons, regardless of faith background.