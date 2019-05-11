SCIO — An area church is offering a new seven-session series on dealing with life struggles.

Knights Creek Church at 2987 Knights Creek Road (County Road 9), Scio, is presenting the study, "How to Get Through What You're Going Through" from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays, prior to the church's 11 a.m. services. These are free educational opportunities for the public, including individuals from other churches who can participate and then return to home churches that hold late morning services.

The DVD/discussion series are part of a full Sunday church schedule at Knights Creek that also includes a free weekly Community Dinner after morning services, followed by free child music lessons, church discussion gatherings to examine ways to better serve the community, and a 6 p.m. evening service.

The series is narrated by Rick Warren, founding pastor of Saddleback Church, one of the largest in the country. He is author of "The Purpose Driven Life," one of the best-selling non-fiction books in publishing history which has sold more than 50 million copies in various formats, including translations into 74 languages, and co-founder of Celebrate Recovery, on ongoing support for individuals who are struggle with all types of hurts, hangups, habits and life issues, including addications. Celebrate Recovery is offered at 7 p.m. Saturdays at the church.

The seven-week segments of "How to Get Through What You're Going Through" will include "Shock - When Your World Collapses," "Sorrow - Getting Through Life's Losses," "Struggle - When Life Makes No Sense," "Surrender - The Path to Peace," "Sanctification - Transformed for Trouble," "Start Seeing - Finding Treasure in Darkness," and "Service - Never Waste Your Pain."

This series will be followed by a six-week study, "Transformed - How God Changes Us," that will discuss needed ongoing transformation in one's spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, relational, financial and vocational life.

The church also holds other community connection activities, including 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. community prayer gatherings each weekday for personal, community, county, state, national and world concerns, a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study, a 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday youth group for school age children and young adults, and The Landing for teens, a companion support to Celebrate Recovery that helps and provides support for youth coping with all types of life and family struggles that also is offered on Saturdays.

Further information is available at bps461@msn.com, (484) 435-0503 or www.facebook.com/KnightsCreek Church. The church is handicapped accessible.