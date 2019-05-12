BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health is sponsoring a "Tap Water Taste Contest" for Allegany County communities.

The contest will be held on Monday, May 13, in the Belmont Courthouse Lobby from noon until 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 14, at the Jones Memorial Hospital from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"With water samples available from various suppliers around Allegany County, we hope this activity will interest many people who visit either of the two tasting events," said the Department of Health. "This will be a great way to celebrate Allegany County Water, our Allegany County Water Operators and bring the importance of our drinking water resources to public attention."

Only community water supplies are eligible, individual home samples will NOT be accepted. Everyone is welcome to stop by, sample the water, and vote for the one they think tastes best. The winner will go to the regional contest. Those winners will advance to the State Fair at Syracuse in August. For more information contact the Allegany County Health Department at (585) 268-9250.