Madison Street property next to culvert will be cleaned up

WELLSVILLE — The Town of Wellsville acquired a piece of real estate this week, taking ownership of 3013 Madison Street.

The property had reverted to Allegany County's possession on delinquent taxes and the county sold it to the town for $1, plus $183 in filing fees. The town board approved the purchase at this week’s May meeting.

The town has long had an interest in acquiring the property because of its immediate proximity to the large Madison Creek culvert pipe, which cuts under the road and across the street in front of the two-story home at 3013 Madison. The property is in disrepair and littered with debris, including a large pile of tires. The home will be torn down and the grounds cleaned up by town crews.

“That was the reason the county agreed to sell it to us,” said Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth. “The building will be removed from the property. The intention of this board is to keep a portion of that property so we can continue to maintain the Madison culvert pipe. It’s a notoriously troubled pipe for the town. A portion of that property that the town would not need in the future may ultimately be put up for sale. The primary purpose of the purchase is so we have needed access to that pipe for maintenance and future installations.”

In other lingering business, the board dealt with Fire Protection Policy, approval of which has been tabled for months as the town debated issues with the contract as currently presented. The board voted unanimously to reject the current contract and move forward with additions to the contract that would “more clearly define the direction all entities want to go and eliminate further confusion.”

Alsworth presented several town concerns to the village board last month, a process that continues.

“We’re going to present what our biggest concerns are from the town’s perspective,” Alsworth said. “If it doesn’t look like those are hurdles everybody can get over, then we’ll have to all agree to go in a different direction. It may not be the same way that fire protection has always been handled in Wellsville. It may be ultimately determined that things have to go in a different direction, but I think everybody is willing to be open minded enough to understand the status quo is not working.”

The board did approve a new agreement with the SPCA for animal services.

“It used to be very costly for the Town of Wellsville to enter into agreements with the SPCA,” Alsworth noted. “It was always a bone of contention with myself and several others as remuneration was never an option and the cost was exorbitant. They’ve modified all of that. The new agreement, in my opinion, is in the best interest of taxpayers.”

Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold reported renovations to the public bathrooms behind the fire department, which service Tullar Field, have been completed and are now handicap accessible.

The town has also updated the electric in the large Island Park pavilion and brought everything up to code. Crews stained and treated the pavilion and will continue with others in the park.

“We try to do one or two a year. When they were built they were never treated,” Arnold said. “The park looks great, the guys have been doing a great job.”

Arnold received approval for two big purchases, a $2,700 motorized sign driver and a $45,000 wood chipper, which generated some discussion given the price tag.

“Everybody with chippers is having trouble,” Arnold said. “They’re all beat, they’re all wore out, nobody’s replacing them. The county had to replace theirs. It’s hard to cut brush or trees without a chipper.”

Arnold said the chipper should last 20 years or more, and it will be used exclusively by Wellsville crews. Alsworth said the chipper is a wise investment for the town.

“With over 3 million ash trees dying in Western New York in the next 3-4 years, the likelihood that our town roads are going to be littered with debris from ash trees is 100 percent,” the supervisor said, referencing the emerald ash borer. “It hasn’t quite hit Allegany, but it’s in Steuben County. It’s just north of us. It’s definitely just west of us in Olean. In the next five years, we’re going to see massive devastation to our ash population in Allegany County. Wellsville is no exception. With a lot of town roads being littered with timber properties, it’s not an unreasonable request that we have a good quality chipper.”

Alsworth reported the town set a record for revenue “by a long shot” in April, bringing in $87,543. The surge was attributed to the town office now processing the sale of dump tags in Allegany County.

“It’s been astounding how many people come from all over the county to here to buy a dump tag because it’s more convenient,” said Alsworth.