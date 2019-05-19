In March 2020, New York will become the second state - behind California - to implement a ban on single-use plastic bags. Counties will also have the option to opt-in to a $0.05 fee on paper bags, but what about Yates County?

During a discussion at the May 6 Yates County Legislature Public Works Committee, the consensus was not to opt in, so Yates County residents will not be charged for paper bags. The county legislature would have had to adopt a local law to opt in to charge the 5 cent fee for paper bags. If the county opted in, the state would receive three cents and the county would receive two cents from every paper bag used.

Seneca, Livingston, Wyoming, Monroe and Ontario County have decided to not opt in.