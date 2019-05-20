Law enforcement agencies throughout the area will participate in the Click It or Ticket national mobilization - one of the most effective tools for increasing awareness and seat belt use.

The high visibility, "zero tolerance" enforcement effort, which runs today through June 2, is intended to save lives by ensuring all motorists and their passengers are buckled up.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said patrolmen will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt use, enforcing violations day and night.

“We will also be ensuring that child passengers are properly restrained in approved child safety seats,” Spaulding said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

Almost twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females, with lower belt use rates. Of the males killed in crashes in 2017, more than half, 51 percent were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 39 percent were not buckled up.

Spaulding said in the City of Corning, the maximum penalty for people over 16 years of age not wearing their seat belt is a $50 fine plus an $88 state Court Surcharge, while the maximum penalty for drivers who do not ensure their passengers under the age of 16 are properly restrained or in appropriate child safety seats is a $100 fine plus an $88 NYS Court surcharge.

In addition to the fine and court surcharge for drivers issued tickets for unrestrained passengers under the age of 16, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles places three penalty points on the driver’s license.



With the approaching Memorial Day Holiday bringing an increase in vehicles to our roadways as well as an increase in vehicles traveling throughout the summer, the City of Corning Police Department hopes to encourage through seatbelt enforcement that drivers and passengers wear their seatbelts anytime they are in a vehicle.



“Between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018, the City of Corning had a 3-year average of 324 accidents per year with an average of 29 per year involving personal injury,” Spaulding said. “About 9 percent of accidents in the City of Corning result in the report of physical injury. In the event of an accident, the use of seatbelts drastically reduces the risk of severe injury to motor vehicle occupants.”

City Manager Mark Ryckman said traffic safety is one of the city's top priorities.

“Through this awareness campaign we hope to reduce the number of accidents with injuries." Ryckman said.