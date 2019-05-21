Grand re-opening is Wednesday, May 22

ALDI welcomes shoppers back to its renovated Penn Yan store when it reopens on Wednesday, May 22. The store, at 204 Liberty St., is part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide by the end of 2020.

To celebrate the Penn Yan store reopening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, at 8:25 a.m. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

The new Penn Yan ALDI store layout provides an improved in-store experience and features additional refrigeration space to accommodate even more fresh, healthy and convenient products. Compared to last year, 20 percent of the ALDI product selection is new. The ALDI product expansion is the next phase of the company’s plan. As part of the product expansion, ALDI is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Remodeling and expanding our stores gives us more room for our refreshed product selection,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully division vice president for ALDI. “We know our customers want more fresh and convenient options, and by renovating our stores, we are able to provide new products as well as more of their favorites.”