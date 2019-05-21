The all-you-can-eat Canyon Pilots Association Memorial weekend breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 26 at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

The breakfast will be indoors at the corporate hangar at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport. The menu includes ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee and orange juice. A donation of $8 each for adults and $3 each for children ages 3 to 8 years old and free for children 2 and younger are accepted.

Pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast, weather permitting. All proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support youth interested in aviation.