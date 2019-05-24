CORNING | The 10th annual Glassfest kicked off Thursday with the ceremonial cutting of a glass ribbon and the season’s final 2300 Degrees event at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Glassfest is presented by Corning’s Gaffer District and Chemung Canal Trust Company.

2300 Degrees featured a demonstration by Glassblower Annette Sheppard, a contestant on the upcoming Netflix show Blown Away. The museum also had pieces on display created by other show contestants.

Starting today, hot glass demonstrations will be taking place in Centerway Square from noon-8 p.m., continuing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Also tonight, live music will take over Riverfront Centennial Park with Rock the Park presented by Simmons-Rockwell. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Battle of the Bands winner, and continues at 8:30 p.m. with perennial favorite The Town Pants. All Rock the Park concerts are free.

Glass artists, exhibitions and vendors will line Market Street starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, but before that, the more athletically inclined will be taking part in the Wineglass 8K race starting at 8 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Rock returns Saturday night with Beatles tribute experience BEATLEGACY at 6:30 p.m. and headliners Pop Vinyl at 8:15 p.m.

As soon as Pop Vinyl’s show closes at 9:45 p.m., fireworks will begin to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Glassfest.

That doesn’t mean the festival is over, however.

Demonstrations and fun continue through Sunday afternoon, with more hot glass and activities.

Simmons-Rockwell won’t be done with the Rock the Park stage either, as the Battle of the Bands runners-up are joined by Sway, along with a Memorial Day tribute, all starting at noon Sunday.

A full schedule of events is included in the Glassfest program, online at https://tinyurl.com/glassfestprogram.