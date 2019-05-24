Ferro Corp. has submitted an application to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to modify the state pollutant discharge elimination system (SPDES) permit for its Electronic Materials facility located near Seneca Lake.

The existing permit was effective Dec. 1, 2017 and is due to expire Nov. 30, 2023.

The corporation is seeking permission to add chromium III and cadmium to discharge parameters for proposed new production processes at the facility. Additionally, requirements for specific testing will be added to the permit.

Ferro operates an industrial facility on Perry Point Road where inorganic material for surface finishing of glass, plastic, and ceramic materials is produced. The facility’s existing SPDES permit authorizes the discharge of process wastewater, non-contact cooling water, stormwater and treated sanitary effluent to Seneca Lake, which is classified for trout and drinking water.

According to the public notice published in the DEC’s May 15 Environmental Notice Bulletin, the discharge will meet New York State Water Quality Standards with the proposed discharge limits.

The DEC is seeking comments on the proposed regulated activity prior to making a final decision on permit issuance. The draft permit and fact sheet may be viewed and printed from the Department website at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6054.html.

The DEC has determined the project will not have a significant impact on the environment.

Comments on this project must be submitted in writing to the contact person no later than June 14.

For more information contact Robert B. Call, NYSDEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 E. Avon-Lima Road, Avon, N.Y. 14414