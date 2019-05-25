CORNING - Corning City Police say they discovered methamphetamine manufacturing materials at about 2 a.m. Friday at a 56 Ontario St. home that was supposed to be vacant.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said police were initially sent to the Ontario Street address after concerned members of the neighborhood called and reported that people were at the home when they believed it to be unoccupied.

The scene was secured and city patrolmen were assisted by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

Spaulding said evidence has been collected and sent to the New York State Police Crime Lab for analysis, but no one has been arrested or charged at this time.

“The incident is still under investigation,” Spaulding said.

The 56 Ontario St. home is owned by Thomas Congdon and Sally Ann Dyer-Congdon and is assessed for $28,723, according to City of Corning tax records.