Sunny Point, the Arts Center of Yates County’s seasonal lakeside facility will open for the summer Sunday, June 2 with a chicken barbecue and live entertainment.

The property, located at 868 East Lake Road, was given to the Arts Center as part of an estate gift from Dr. Annie Smith in 2010. Consisting of a white cottage, a red “studio barn” and a boathouse now used as a pottery studio, Sunny Point is used throughout summer months to house visiting artists and as a site for creative workshops and community events.

The June 2 event includes a chicken barbecue fundraiser prepared by Lakeside Country Club’s Randy and Sue Baker (formerly of Eastside Grill); wine tasting courtesy of Pleasant Valley Wine Company; beer tasting courtesy of The Brewery of Broken Dreams in Hammondsport and live music by Artistic License.

Visitors can check out the Boathouse pottery and meeting studio manager Mike Maxwell, learn about workshops and activities planned for the summer, explore the cottage and studio barn, and just enjoy the property.

The opening is free. Barbecue tickets are $10 each and those meals can be eaten at Sunny Point or taken out. Tickets are available at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan or from many of the Arts Center’s volunteers and board members. Boaters are welcome. Parking is limited - visitors may have to park on the sides of route 54 south of The Olney Place.

Sunny Point will be open for pottery classes, open studio hours, and a variety of other activities from June 2 through the end of September.

This year, the Arts Center welcomes painter Kathy Levine of Brooklyn as artist in residence the week of July 4, and painter Lisa Bebi of La Mesa, Calif. as artist in residence the week of

Labor Day.

For more information on Sunny Point activities, visit our website www.artscenteryatescounty.org or call the Arts Center at 315-536-8226.