BATH - The Steuben County chapter of SCOPE (Shooters Committee on Political Education) donated 10 emergency medical bags and an EMT kit to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Thursday which the sheriff’s office will assign to its deputies.

“Steuben County SCOPE decided we wanted to do something for the residents of Steuben County. And one way we could help is obviously help the sheriff’s department with their budget and really critical medical needs that they have,” said Doug Mitchell, chair of the Steuben County chapter of SCOPE. “We’re happy that we’re able to support the sheriff’s department but also some of the youth shooting programs in the county and advocate for the Second Amendment.”

Whether a deputy is assigned an EMT kit or a medical bag will depend on their training. The bags will accompany the deputies in their cruisers while out on the job.

“Every deputy that successfully completes the EMT program will have (an EMT bag),” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard. “(The emergency medical bags) are for our deputies that are not EMT certified.”

Some of the contents of the medical bags include tourniquets, quick-clot dressings, Halo seals for penetrating chest wounds, and Narcan.

Mitchell said the bags cost SCOPE approximately $2,000.

The Steuben County EMT program requires 150 hours of instruction to complete. Sheriff deputies and correction officers participating in the program are trained three Thursdays a month from December to June.