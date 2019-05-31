The Middlesex hamlet of Vine Valley was the scene of dual celebration May 25 as town and county officials and residents gathered for the dedication of a new Pomeroy Foundation historic marker for the Robeson Store and the official opening of the improved boat launch on Canandaigua Lake. Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, a Middlesex native, shared his childhood memories of the store, the Robeson family, and the beach at Vine Valley. He also thanked the cooperative effort of Middlesex, Yates County, and the N.Y. State DEC to improve the boat launch, from where the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol may now launch to respond to emergencies and patrol Canandaigua Lake of which half the eastern shore is within Yates County. The historic Robeson store is owned by the town, but leased and operated by Fred and Beth Muller.