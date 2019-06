WELLSVILLE — The David A. Howe Public Library will welcome back The Young Sisters Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at 155 N. Main Street.

Performing regionally throughout New York and Pennsylvania, this guitar led acoustic duo of sisters Hilary and Alison Young boasts a brand new eclectic set list of songs with beautiful harmonies and a unique sound.

This library sponsored concert is free and open to the public.