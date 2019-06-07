CORNING - BCK Partners, Inc. has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the Corning Country Club 100th Anniversary Celebration and Legends Shootout/Pro-Am Events which will take place July 22 through 27 at the club.

"We are incredibly proud to be the presenting/title sponsor of this historic celebration and to help see the Corning Country Club into the future" said Sarah Creath, Principal & Co-Founder of BCK Partners, Inc., during an announcement Thursday at the Corning Country Club. “BCK Partners, Inc. Principals and Co-Founders, James Kaffenbarger and Michael Bono and I jumped at the chance to support this event that links our local history with a successful future.

Kirk Gregg, President of the board of directors, of Corning Country Club, said the country club has hosted large community driven events which have had a major economic impact on the region.

Events at the Corning Country Club have included the LPGA Corning Classic for 31 straight years, until its final tourney in 2009. Corning Country Club has also partnered with The First Tee of Corning for almost 20 years.

The First Tee of Corning is a local non-profit that continues to give back to the Corning area in a variety of ways, including providing golf clinics and camps for youth golfers that also teach life skills.

More than 130,000 youth have been impacted by this development program since its inception.

“Along with 50 plus other sponsors, including five major sponsors, we are very happy to welcome BCK Partners, Inc. as The Presenting Sponsor of this historic event," Gregg said. "The Club has served our community for a hundred years, and we appreciate their support in helping us to celebrate this milestone and recognize its place in history throughout our region."

The Centennial Program Celebration will only be open to club members, sponsors and their guests, and will not be open to the general public.

Gregg said as part of the Corning Country Club’s week-long celebration, select Legends Tour members and Corning past champions will tee it up July 26-27 in the Corning Legends Invitational.

The Legends Players will participate in a Legends Shoot-Out on July 26 and a Legends Pro-am on July 27.

While the field for the 2019 Corning Legends Invitational is still in the formative stages, the early commitments include 1990 Corning Classic Champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Pat Bradley, Hall of Famers Sandra Haynie and Jan Stephenson and 27-time LPGA Tour Champion Jane Blalock.

Official said 10 of the Corning Classic's past champions have thus far signed up to return to Corning for the event.

“The Corning Classic at the Corning Country Club was always one of my favorite stops on the LPGA Tour,” said Blalock, a prolific LPGA Tour competitor who spearheaded the founding of The Legends Tour nearly 20 years ago. “I was overwhelmed with the number of fans and their unrivaled passion for our players.”



Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Gail Graham, also scheduled to appear in the Corning Legends Invitational, said Thursday coming to Corning is like coming home.

“I can barely wait to get to Corning,” Graham said. “I can think of no other town than Corning that had as much affection for women’s professional golf during that historical stretch,” said Graham. “We are thrilled to be part of this homecoming.”



Dawn Marie Castellana, Executive Director of The First Tee of Corning, said a portion of the event’s net proceeds will be donated to support The First Tee of Corning.

“The First Tee of Corning is delighted to join in this celebration,” Castellana said. “Our 19-year partnership with the club has introduced thousands of area youth to the game which we hope will keep The Corning Country Club a vibrant center of our community for another 100 years.”