CORNING | Corning Inc. leaders on Thursday honored dozens of retirees who began their careers with the company in 1969 or as long ago as 1944.

Chairman, CEO and President Wendell Weeks took time to shake hands and speak with each retiree who attended the luncheon held at the Corning Museum of Glass to recognize those who started with Corning 50 or 75 years ago.

“You all matter to us,” Weeks told those present. “One of the many blessings that we get to have here is that we’re following so many dedicated people who really believed in what Corning could be.”

As he often does, Weeks noted how different the world was when the retirees joined the company.

The Class of 1944 began their careers when a loaf of bread cost 10 cents, and when victory for the Allies in World War II wasn’t yet assured. He noted that as he spoke, it was the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

Weeks said at that time, more than one-third of Corning’s 10,000 employees had left to enter into military service.

Twenty-five years later, in 1969, Corning glass visited the moon twice as part of Apollo lunar lander modules, and the company’s sales topped $500 million annually for the first time, while employing 32,000 workers.

Dave Lyons was part of that 1969 class. He began his Corning Inc. career in the pilot manufacturing plant for Corelle, and worked at six other factories in his time with the company.

He was plant manager at three of those facilities, including the company’s main plant in Corning during the 1980s. He later worked in facilities engineering and environmental compliance for Corning Inc.

“I was here during the Flood of 1972, [working] at pressware, and went off the roof in a helicopter,” Lyons said.

Bill Perks Jr.’s memories also went to the flood, and his part in helping with the city’s recovery.

“When I got out of the Army, the first job I had was here, in what we called the ‘black box,’ I was a financial analyst,” Perks, also a member of the Class of 1969, said.

“I can remember planning with George Douglas, Ted Sprague and a number of others after the flood, and putting together a plan for the rejuvenation of Corning -- Market Street and elsewhere,” he said. “It was a four-step plan, every step of which has now been accomplished, from the hotel to Wegmans.”

He spent much of his time with the company in corporate development, “buying and selling companies and putting together joint ventures.”

He said there’s a reason he was happy to come to Thursday’s event -- even if he was only coming from Horseheads.

“The people that you worked with [at Corning] were the people that you would want to work with,” Perks said. “You never lost track of Corning as a family, and this shows it today.”