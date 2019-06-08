After cracking statue mystery, residents remember old downtown

HORNELL — If you're under the age of 45 and grew up in the City of Hornell, you grew up hearing adults basking in a reminiscent glow of how things used to be. How crowded Main Street would be on the weekends, how you never had to leave the Maple City to buy the things you needed, and how beautiful Hornell's Union Park was.

In an article appearing in a recent Spectator, it was revealed that the famed centerpiece of the park was somewhat unceremoniously disposed of in the 1940s to support the war effort. While a noble cause, locals still lament not having a piece of the long-gone park to remember after it was deconstructed to make way for state Route 36 in 1972.

In a passionate outpouring of memories of Union Park, many current and former residents recalled their impressions in the ensuing days, posting to the Facebook page "You Know You're From Hornell When ..."

Perhaps the most powerful and abundant emotion expressed was not a longing for old times that is to be expected, but an outright anger that the park, part of the Canisteo Street business district, and more than 250 homes were demolished in exchange for the promise of "urban renewal," with many placing blame on then Mayor Andy Mazella.

For a long time, the rerouting of the highway was cited as a contributing factor in the city's struggle for identity. An Oct. 15, 1979 article appearing the Alfred University's Fiat Lux newspaper called the city little more than a "fast-food town" but one that had not been stripped of all promise.

"Hornell is diversifying. A quick glance, however, might lead one to believe that it's changing into a fast-food town. With the construction of Rt. 36 (which takes one from Canisteo to Arkport very quickly), a new Pizza Hut, Sambo's, and a Convenient Food Mart have cropped up to join Kentucky Fried Chicken, the Red Barn, Pudgies, and McDonalds ... While seen by this resident reporter as a cross between 'Gone to hell' and 'swell in Hornell,' the evolution of the city fourteen miles from Alfred contains a rich past and promises an interesting future," it said.

Despite criticism remaining sharp all these years later, many reflected fondly. For a young Erv Chambliss, Union Park was his first impression of the Maple City.

"So many fond memories in Union Park and for many others. I arrived in Hornell from Tuskegee, Alabama at the Greyhound Bus stop on the corner of Canisteo and Park at the southeastern corner of the Union Park in 1959. So many events and memories went around and through that beautiful park," he recalled.

For others, it represented memories of Hornell High School, which was located on the fringes of the park.

"Loved that park. [I] was on double sessions my Junior year. [I] went to what is now Middle School. Loved sitting on the benches before and after afternoon session. They had the Farmers Market in front of the Park on Main Street. Such a beautiful part of Hornell only to be destroyed for a Burger King and a 4 lane that was supposed to bring more buyers to downtown ..." Kathy Anne Covell posted.

"The park never should have been taken away! I have so many wonderful memories of walking through the park with friends, sitting on the bench doing homework or with someone special. It was a beautiful place for us to hang out before and after school. It was quite a shock when we came back to Hornell to discover our beautiful park was gone and the highway going nowhere was there!" said Dorina Nardecchia Kelsey.

Others credited city and business leaders for keeping the city's downtown alive in the 47 years since being bisected by the highway, and for establishing today's parks — Veterans Memorial Park at James Street, Shawmut and Maple City Park all serve various recreational purposes, but may not stand up to the striking beauty that once sat in the heart of the city.

Whether or not the loss of the park and homes impacted the nature of the city in a negative way remains an issue for debate. Some residents however continue to look on the bright side, and hope for a future downtown green-space that recaptures some of the glory of yesteryear, as city and state officials say they're looking for ways to "dress up" state Route 36.