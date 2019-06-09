Mayor Randy Shayler proclaims June 13th JUMP Day

WELLSVILLE — Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton was president, the most popular movie was "The Matrix," millions were watching "Friends" on TV, kids were listening to Britney Spears on their Walkmans, and an eighth grade student in the Brooklyn Middle School came up with an idea for students to do community service.

Twenty years and countless good deeds later, JUMP Day is celebrating a milestone.

"I was in student government and in eighth grade, when the principal (Connie Synakowski) and advisors asked us to come to a meeting to decide what to do in the place of the annual Field Days competition, something that everyone could do," Health and Physical Fitness teacher Erica Pease Aftuck told an auditorium full of middle schoolers Friday at Wellsville Central School.

The assembly was to mark the 20th anniversary of JUMP Day, and provided an opportunity for Wellsville Village Mayor Randy Shayler to honor all the students who have participated in the event over the years, and the teacher who has organized the event for 20 years, Lois Miller.

By the numbers, according to Miller:

— Jump Day is 20 years old

— 5,320 students have participated in JUMP Day

— 8,000 pounds of food have been collected for local food banks

— $16,000 worth of returnable cans have been collected for charity

— 18,240 hours of community service have been donated

— 2 million weeds have been pulled

Over the years, starting at 8 a.m. on JUMP Day, students have performed a variety of tasks like planting flowers and pulling weeds on Main Street and at the hospital, planting hostas at the library, painting scoreboards, dugouts and bleachers at the athletic fields, cleaning up pocket parks on Main Street and on the Arterial, washing buses and cars, walking dogs at the SPCA, entertaining residents at nursing homes, reading to kids in daycare, scouring the village streets collecting returnable cans and bottles, collecting non-perishable foods and much more.

"It gives the students a real sense of giving back to the community and ownership in the place where they live," Miller said.

Her sentiments were echoed in the Proclamation of Appreciation Shayler presented to the Middle School and Miller. It stated, "JUMP Club and JUMP Day community service is an example to all citizens of Wellsville, that unselfishness and teamwork have made and continue to make a lasting impact on our lives and on the community."

Shayler went on to say thank you to Miller, the students and the middle school and to declare June 13 Wellsville Middle School JUMP Day Recognition Day.

Opening the assembly, Principal Mary Ellen O'Connell, told the students that they were part of history before introducing Synakowski, who was principal of the middle school when JUMP Day started.

Synakowski told the students, "On JUMP Day adults see you doing good things all over town and it lets them know who you are. Everyone who participates in JUMP Day ends up feeling good and for those reasons I hope JUMP Day continues for many more years."

Miller went on to recognize those who had helped to make JUMP Day a success over the years, including Aftuck, O'Connell, Synakowski, the former Daily Reporter (now Spectator) and school specialist Barrie Fanton, who photographed the event over the years.

The acronym JUMP stands for Jump Up Middle School Participation and is attributed to Heather Morris, who was in seventh grade at the time.

Shortly after the first JUMP Day, Miller formed JUMP Club, a service organization for middle school students. Students in the club have served in a variety of ways, packing Blizzard Boxes for the Office For the Aging, helping the Daily Reporter to pack gift boxes and helping the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally on several occasions.

JUMP Day and JUMP Club have received several accolades over the years, including a monetary award from Northstar Bank and a community service award from the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, June 13 is JUMP Day this year with the rain date scheduled for Friday. Students will be taking on a new task this year - landscaping at the Shane T. Colligan Memorial Park. And, after a 10-year hiatus, they will once again help at the SPCA Serving Allegany County and travel to the new shelter north of Belmont.

According to Miller JUMP Day starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 11:30 a.m. when the kids break for lunch and a penny carnival in Island Park. Anyone wishing to have returnable cans and bottles picked up or non-perishable food collected, should place them at the curb in front of their homes where students will retrieve them.