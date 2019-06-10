CORNING - In 1990, Dan Blodgett purchased a piece of property in the town of Corning and had an idea.

It was a 100-plus acre tract atop the hill, just north of I-86 between Corning and Riverside.

"I walked the boundaries, walked the property and I said to myself, 'Wow, this is the best view in Corning'," Blodgett said. "I put it in my head to make a road and build a cabin up here."

Fast forward to 2019 and Blodgett just held an open house for his Crystal View Cabin, Saturday.

The property features a log cabin, built by Blodgett, as well as amenities such as a large fire pit, a pavilion suitable for bands or dancing, horseshoe pits and cornhole games - all overlooking the Corning, Painted Post valley.

"Back in 1990 I bought the property. There was no road, no nothing up here," Blodgett said. "Little by little I did it. I started with a bulldozer. I put a 1.3 mile road in and started hauling up the logs. I cut some of them on the property.

"I built the cabin by hand. It was about a five-year project to put the main cabin together."

Blodgett described the process of making his dream come together. The term "little by little" was repeated, as Blodgett was also working full time.

"I take the greatest amount of pride in developing something that wasn't here into something. It was just a piece of dense woods. There was no opening. It was just trees," Blodgett said. "It took a vision to actually open this up and make something. Lots of people told me I couldn't do it - and I just did it anyway."

After the cabin was built, Blodgett expanded.

"I put in a pavillion for bands or events. People can dance on there," Blodgett said. "I put a huge fire pit in, with Adirondack chairs around it. It's one of the best views in Corning.

"You have about a 15-mile radius view from up here."

Blodgett said Crystal View Cabin is ideal for overnight stays, and weekend getaways for people coming into town with family who are looking for a place in the Corning area with a rustic view.

"You have a 110 acres to play on here with no neighbors. So you can be loud," he added. "Plus you have a lot of privacy."

Blodgett's open house was an opportunity to show off the property to prospective clients.

"Now I want to have venue up here for parties and events," he said.

Blodgett rents the property through Facebook, as well as AirBnB under the name Crystal View Cabin. According to Blodgett, a base price for a wedding is $1,500. Smaller events start at $500, while overnight stays for four people run around $250.

For more information, check out his website at www.crystalviewcabin.com.

"I've had 10 5-star reviews on AirBnB, as well as countless people who have stayed here saying awesome things by word of mouth," Blodgett said. "I haven't heard a bad word yet."