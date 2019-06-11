CORNING — The Fund for Women (FFW) will hold “Inspire”, its annual fundraising dinner tonight at the Corning Museum of Glass. Those in attendance will be treated to one of the area’s premier events, which also serves as a vital fundraising initiative for the organization.

FFW will welcome more than 400 people to the “Inspire” event this year.

“Inspire is our biggest gathering of the year,” said Amanda Chafee, President of the Board of FFW. “It encapsulates the spirit of our donor base – people, mostly women, who show up every year to support each other and those in our communities. We reconnect, we celebrate, and yes, we inspire each other to continue on our mission to assist and empower girls and women right here in the Southern Tier.”

The program for the event includes cocktails, a wonderfully curated silent auction, dinner and what will surely be an invigorating and inspiring keynote address by Dr. Meg Lowman. Nicknamed the “real-life Lorax” by National Geographic and “Einstein of the treetops” by Wall Street Journal, Dr. Meg Lowman pioneered the science of canopy ecology. An Elmira native, Dr. Lowman is currently the Director of Global Initiatives, Lindsay Chair of Botany and Senior Scientist in Plant Conservation at the California Academy of Sciences.

“We are beyond thrilled Dr. Lowman agreed to be our keynote this year. She is the inspiration for one of the nonprofit programs we grant to each year”, said Chris Sharkey, Chair of the FFW Inspire Planning Committee. “So it is very special to us to have her here to share her insights and her experiences in the treetops, as well as her work in educating our youth about the importance of ecology and our environment.”

The FFW “Inspire” event has sold out for this year. Be sure to get your tickets early next year to be part of the fun and to help support and encourage girls and women of the Southern Tier.

The Fund for Women of the Southern Tier, Inc. is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization formed in 2009 with the mission to help girls and women achieve economic self-sufficiency and realize life goals. Learn more about the organization, the grants we sponsor and ways you can get involved or donate by visiting www.ffwst.org