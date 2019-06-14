WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School Alumni Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion on June 28 at the Wellsville VFW, East Genesee Street.

Class members who are interested in attending but have not received a registration form should contact Tim Colligan through email at scolligan@roadrunner.com.

The night is scheduled for Cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., with dancing starting at 8 p.m. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by The ‘74 Boys: Roger Ford, Cort Dunham, Mike Perkins, John Spicer, and Monty Case.

The dance portion of the evening is open to the public with a suggested $2 donation. All Wellsville High School alumni as well as past and present teachers and staff are encouraged to attend the dance.

The Class of ‘74 is a tight-knit group and reunions always have a great turn out. Memorabilia and reminiscing are sure to make for a fun and lively event, although the class always takes a reflective moment to honor the deceased. Inquiries should be sent to Mr. Colligan at scolligan@roadrunner.com