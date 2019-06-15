Board's June meeting the last for district superintendent before moving to new school system

ALMOND — An era ended at Alfred-Almond Central School this week as Superintendent Rich Calkins participated in his final board of education meeting.

Tracie L. Preston, set to succeed Calkins later this month, was in the audience.

Preston and Calkins ironically once served as Alfred-Almond co-principals, she as head of the district elementary school, Calkins as the district high school principal.

Calkins is slated next month to become superintendent of the Pocantico Hills Central School District in Sleepy Hollow, N. Y., along the Hudson River north of New York City. He has been Alfred-Almond superintendent for 10 years.

Preston’s next Alfred-Almond board of education meeting will be the district reorganization meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the district auditorium. The monthly work session will immediately follow the reorganization meeting.

At the regular June board of education meeting held this week, board members approved the financing of projects and a purchase that voters approved in May. The board authorized a capital improvement project at a cost not to exceed $4.5 million, to expend $450,000 from the district capital reserve fund, and the sale of serial bonds or notes not to exceed $4,050,000.

Board members also approved a bus bond resolution of $121,000 to purchase a 66-passenger bus.

Board members also created a workers compensation reserve fund and a retirement contribution reserve sub fund.

The board additionally approved a senior class trip to Washington, DC, with April 2020 dates to be determined.

Board members Patricia Napolitano and board vice president Nadine Shardlow were approved as delegate and alternate to represent Alfred-Almond at the annual New York State School Board Association annual convention to be held during October in Rochester.

The board also congratulated the Alfred-Almond tennis, girls’ track and field and the varsity softball teams as 2019 Section V, Class D champions.

In addition, board members gave special recognition to retirees Mark Hall for 29 years of service, Sandy Murphy 22 years and Anne Walsh for 15 years of service to the school district.

Wildwood nurse assisting student Alyshia Ward and metal and fabrication student Zane Johnson were selected as Wildwood students of the month for April. In addition, nurse assisting student Ray Scheesley was selected as student of the month for May.

Hanna Tormey was recognized as Alfred-Almond 2019 Community All-Star Award recipient.

Kate Carretto and the student government were recognized for their on-going support of Alfred-Almond and the community.