Fall coaching assignments OK'd

HORNELL — The Hornell Board of Education Wednesday night approved the appointments of six new teachers and a school counselor as the district works to put its educational staff in place ahead of the 2019-20 academic year.

Wednesday’s meeting was the last scheduled session for the panel in the 2018-19 year, with the board not expected to meet again until it reorganizes at 5:30 p.m., July 2, in the high school library. That session will include elections for board president and vice president, as well as the swearing-in of new member, Meghann Khork. Khork was elected to a five-year term last month.

Wednesday’s school board session took place one week later than usual, time district officials said was used to complete job interviews and offer positions to successful candidates. Several openings were filled at the meeting.

Acting on the recommendations of Superintendent Jeremy Palotti, the school board approved

- The three-year probationary appointment of Rebekah VanNorman as a special education teacher

- The four-year probationary appointment for Conor Lynch, as a special education teacher

- The three-year probationary appointment of Todd Bialecki as a music teacher

- The three-year probationary appointment of Jonathan Neff as a music teacher

- The four-year probationary appointment of Jayson Dinger as an elementary education teacher

- The four-year probationary appointment of Erica Knowles as a social studies teacher

The $38,669,111 school district budget approved by voters last month included funding for the addition of a grades 7-12 instrumental music teacher.

The school board also approved the three-year probationary appointment Ashleigh Striker as school counselor.

Meanwhile, the school board also approved a full slate of fall 2019 coaching assignments, leaving only a couple of positions remaining to be filled. The coaches approved by the school board, pending proper certifications and clearances, are listed here.

Football: Erik Werner, head coach; Kirk Scholes, first varsity assistant; Gary Kelleher, JV head coach; Luke Morgan, modified head coach; Steve Donjon, assistant coach; Frank Libordi, assistant coach; James Dineen, assistant coach.

Boys soccer: Jim Tobin, varsity head coach; Bill Headley, JV head coach. Modified level coach is still to be appointed.

Girls soccer: Mike Wilkinson, varsity head coach; Tom Costello, JV head coach; Megan Bonacquisti, modified head coach.

Volleyball: Kristi Gemmel, varsity head coach; Jamie Kellogg, JV head coach; Mary Wolf, modified head coach.

Cross Country: Damian DeMarco, varsity head coach; Mike DeGaetano, modified head coach.

Girls swimming: Mark Kelly, varsity head coach; Kristen Hazard, assistant coach.

Fall cheerleading: Regina Gambino, varsity co-head coach; Colleen Hayes, varsity co-head coach. Modified level coach is still to be appointed.

As the academic year winds down, Palotti recently commented on the district’s students and staff, offering an upbeat impression of school year.

“We’re really proud of our kids and our faculty. We really had a great year,” he said. “It’s really great just to see the year in review for kids and the great things that are going on. All in all, it really has been a wonderful year in the classrooms, on the athletic fields, across the board.”