School honors Flag Day tradition

HORNELL — The youth are perhaps the brightest, most hopeful beacon of optimism for what America can be. Unpoiled by politics and personal experience, children are uniquely devout to the ideals of liberty, justice and the American way of life.

Flag Day's origins begin in 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it. Congress, however, didn't establish it as a national day of observance until 1949. While not all Americans take an active role observing the holiday, several organizations, and especially local schools, take it to heart, using it as a day to brush up on the star-spangled banner's history and flag flying etiquette, or to retire flags that have served their purpose.

On Friday, an unvarnished display of patriotism unfolded at North Hornell Elementary School, where Flag Day was celebrated with unbridled enthusiasm for the red, white and blue and all that it's supposed to stand for.

The ceremony was dedicated to the memory of Marine Lance Corporal Zachary Smith, who attended the school, and dedicated his life to serving the country.

"We are very grateful for Zack and remember him today," said Principal Barb Kramer.

Veterans were asked to stand and be acknowledged with a thunderous round of applause.

In addition to flying many flags, the students hosted dozens of community members as they sung a medley of America inspired tunes, including, My Country Tis of Thee, Yankee Doodle, When Johnny Comes Marching Home, You're a Grand Old Flag and This Land is Your Land.

Many of the students wore paper hats, decorated with stars and stripes.

The ceremony concluded with a parade around the school, as students waved small, hand-held versions of the flag.