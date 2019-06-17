Police in the Houston area say a mother sat on her 4-month-old daughter in hopes of killing the infant.

TV station KTRK reports the mom, identified as Meredith Nicole Deen, 20, said, "Why don't you die? Why are you still alive?" while sitting on the girl.

Deen had reportedly covered the infant with several blankets and pillows before sitting on her. She has been charged with felony attempted capital murder.

Court records obtained by KTRK indicate Deen's boyfriend witnessed her punch the 4-month-old shortly before she tried to smother the infant. The boyfriend also said Deen allegedly told him she wanted to throw her daughter against the wall.

The incident came to light when the girl showed up at daycare the next day, reportedly trembling. Sheriff's deputies were called and the infant was taken to a hospital where doctors found no serious injuries.

Deen allegedly admitted to trying to smother the girl once before. She said she was mad that her mother would not take care of the infant.

Deen expressed remorse for her actions while being interviewed by investigators, KTRK reported.