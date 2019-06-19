Bid Adieu to Diabetes event was a massive success

DANSVILLE — The power of community teamwork was on display Tuesday in Dansville.

Noyes Health, along with three other local organizations, raised a total of $43,042.08 for the Noyes diabetes program. The hospital was presented with the giant check Tuesday from its popular Bid Adieu to Diabetes fundraiser.

The fundraiser took place on June 1 at the Dansville Moose Club. Over 300 tickets were sold for the event which included a dance and the auction. The organizations who participated in the fundraiser included the Dansville Lions Club, Rotary Club, Ambulance Corps and Moose Club.

Pieces at the auction were metal sculptures made by students of the metal trades program at Mount Morris BOCES. Each year, since 2010, the BOCES program has offered its sculptures to be auctioned off with proceeds going to various Livingston County charities. Through the years, they have raised over $300,000 for their selected charities.

This year, Noyes Health was the beneficiary. The diabetes program will use the funds to directly help its patients. Nancy Johnson, Noyes’ diabetes educator, is excited to put the new funds to use.

“All of the money is going to be put into a fund that will be used for helping the patients who are apart of the diabetes program at Noyes,” said Johnson. "Anyone who is referred to the diabetes program has the potential to benefit.”

The funds will serve all patient needs. Whether it be help with a copay or the purchase of a bus ticket, the primary focus is to help patients control their diabetes and educate them about all of their medical needs.

The Dansville program also coordinates with several programs across the region.

“Our program coordinates with St. James (in Hornell) and it makes it easier for the patients to go there who live in that area,” said Johnson.

Several other facilities around the area coordinate as well. To see if your local medical offices coordinate, go to the Noyes Health website.

The money from the fundraiser will be used over the course of several years. The diabetes program at Noyes is certified by the American Association of Diabetes Educators. For more information on what their program offers, and who to contact, go to the website.