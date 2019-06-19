Route 19 scenic drive revamp funded

CANEADEA — New York State Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez has announced that work has begun on a $6.4 million project to repair and resurface sections of State Route 19 in the towns of Caneadea and Hume.

The project, which will take place along a 6-mile stretch of the roadway from just north of the intersection with State Route 243 to the southern end of the hamlet of Fillmore, will enhance safety and ease travel along a critical connector that parallels the Genesee River and provides access to the region’s many historical and recreational attractions, including Genesee Valley Greenway State Park.

“One community at a time, Governor Cuomo and the Department of Transportation are enhancing our transportation infrastructure for the better,” said Acting Commissioner Dominguez. “This project will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to travel the region and explore Allegany County’s history and picturesque setting, promoting tourism and stimulating economic growth.”

Unlike other state roads in the area, this section of State Route 19 has a narrow band of concrete pavement underneath the current asphalt road surface. Joints in the original concrete have begun to deteriorate, causing distress to the roadway. As part of the project, the damaged joints will be repaired and new longitudinal underdrains will be installed along the edge of the roadway to remove water and prevent damage caused by seasonal freeze and thaw movements. A new, 3.5-inch, two-course layer of asphalt will also be added to restore and improve the road surface. Work will occur outside the hamlets of Houghton, Fillmore or Caneadea.

Consistent with Governor Cuomo’s Drivers First initiative, the project has been designed to minimize impacts to the travelling public. Work will be completed through daily lane closures with both directions of traffic alternately using the open lane and controlled by flag persons. Lane closures will be done only when necessary and only while work is taking place. Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2020.

The project compliments a previously announced pavement maintenance project taking place between the towns of Belfast and Caneadea to be completed later this year.

Allegany County’s rural setting and natural beauty have made it a popular destination for outdoor activities, including kayaking, fishing and hunting. History buffs also visit the area to explore the area’s historic role in the Underground Railroad network, which had several stations in Allegany County.