Corning police are looking to identify the person in these security photos who is wanted for questioning in a burglary at a Bridge Street business in the early morning hours of June 13, police said. The subject is described as a white male, medium build, some facial hair and possibly a cut on his arm or hand. Police said the subject was wearing dark colored shorts and a black Boston Bruins t-shirt. Anyone with any information can call the Corning Police Department at 962-0340, ext. 1500.