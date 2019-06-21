BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Elections reminds residents that there is a Democrat Party in Town of Alma ONLY and Republican Party in ALL Districts Primary election to be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 between the hours of 12 noon and 9 p.m. in ALL District in Allegany County.

The offices to vote on are as follows:

57th Senate District

A countywide Republican Primary for state Senate. The candidates: George W. Borrello, Curtis W. Crandall.

Town of Alma

Both the Democrats and Republicans have primaries for town council.

In the Democratic race the candidates are: Diane Cox, Karen Dickerson, Roxie LaForge Roliczek. Vote for two.

In the Republican race the candidates are: Steve Dickerson Sr., Jerry Currier, Robert Warboys, Laura Bock. Vote for two.

Town of Amity

Republican primary for town justice. Candidates: David Gominiak, Dennis Stack.

Republican primary for superintendent of highways. Candidates: Bill Bigelow, Harold Mitchell.

Village of Angelica

There is a Republican primary for village trustee. The candidates are: Chris Geoppner, Todd Haggstrom, Robert Perry Jr. Vote for two.

Notice is given pursuant to Art 4 Sec 118 of the New York State Election Law.