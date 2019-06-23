IDA also provides an update on Kmart replacement

BELMONT — While a potential hotel development is still on hold, a fueling station may be in the not-so-distant future for the Crossroads site off I-86 outside Belmont.

The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has received a proposal from a fueling company and a developer, IDA Executive Director Craig Clark said at this week’s Planning & Economic Development Committee meeting.

“In talking to them, they were ready to move so it really comes down to negotiation for any benefits for the land itself,” Clark said. “They’re hoping to start this summer. That’s the goal. You’ll be happy, it’s a good company.”

The fueling station is part of a larger proposal for the site as the IDA hopes to also attract a hotel and a restaurant. The site has been prepared for development in recent months with the fuel tanks removed from the old truck stop and a contract signed for a waterline from Friendship. The waterline project is expected to start in July and take about six months.

The IDA continues to seek partners for the hotel development after a previous plan was scuttled due to an investor backing out of the project. Clark attributed the change in plans to the nature of the development industry, noting he shares the frustration of legislators hoping for a faster resolution to the long-gestating project.

A study has indicated the site could support a hotel, particularly when utilized by Allegany County’s three colleges, but the relatively rural nature of the Crossroads doesn’t make it an easy sell.

“It’s a site that I think will be fine once we get it built, but it’s not like a thriving site with a high traffic count,” Clark said. “That’s the problem, but I’m pretty excited about getting a fueling station there because then we’ll have something there and that will make it easier to attract a hotel … Having the water line under construction, in the ground, and having a fueling station there will make a huge difference because then it’s no longer an empty site.”

Legislator Dwight “Mike” Healy (R-Belmont) agreed.

“Having that site shovel-ready will make it easier to attract investment,” he said.

Committee chair Deb Root (R-Scio) related the water project to four areas of need in Clark’s report, one of which was to “review and improve ease of fast tracking permits on sites.”

“I don’t think we can take two years to get our permits for the water line,” Root said. “I think that hindered us.”

Kmart update

Clark also provided an update on efforts to find a tenant for the former Kmart space in the Riverwalk Plaza. The Wellsville Kmart was a victim of the Sears bankruptcy, closing in March. Kmart’s closure left the county without a big box department store.

The Riverwalk Plaza is owned by LC Whitford Co. and Clark said he is contact with Brad Whitford as they talk to real estate developers.

“We still have feelers out to different companies and he had some ideas of who we could get in there,” Clark said. “There’s no commitment, but we’re still talking to some major players.”

Clark noted a similar situation in Olean in which it took two years for a large retail space to get filled by a new tenant.

“It doesn’t happen overnight — not that I’m hoping it takes two years. They want to have it filled even more than we do,” Clark said.

Tracewell building

Clark was asked about the status of the Tracewell Building, a large, vacant manufacturing facility in the Cuba area. He indicated the Seneca Nation still has a company interested in the site but there was no further update at this time.

“That’s a great building that has unfortunately been empty for too long,” he said.