ALBANY (AP) — Last year Democrats won one-party control in Albany. This year they put it to use, scoring a litany of liberal victories that will touch every resident of the state.

New rights for immigrants, farmworkers and tenants. The nation's most ambitious goal for reducing carbon emissions. The decriminalization of marijuana and the elimination of a religious vaccine exemption. Early voting. New campaign finance limits and a new legal standard for sexual harassment. A ban on plastic bags and a state law guaranteeing abortion rights.

"This was the most historic and productive legislative session in New York state history, period," Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said early Friday morning as the Senate adjourned. Stewart-Cousins herself made history this year as the state's first African-American woman to lead a legislative chamber.

For liberals exasperated by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, the session was a chance to push back and offer a different vision of government that they say should be a model for other states.

For the state's Republicans, the session was a disaster, as Democrats passed one bill after another that GOP lawmakers had blocked when they controlled the state Senate. They complained that a measure authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants in the U.S. illegally rewarded lawbreakers, and that another bill giving farmworkers the right to organize and earn overtime would bankrupt family farms.

"Here's the good news: the six months from hell for upstate New York is over," said Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, who said "radical extremists" had hijacked the Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan summed up the feelings of many Republicans Friday morning when he said, "It is historic. And I don't think all of it's good."

Much of the Democrats' success was due to a diverse group of freshman senators who quickly shook up Albany's insider culture. Despite several harassment scandals, the Legislature hadn't held a hearing focused on sexual harassment in 27 years. This year there were two, held at the behest of young female lawmakers who said they weren't interested in preserving Albany's status quo.

"This is only the beginning for us," said Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, who sponsored a change to the state's legal standard for sexual harassment that will make it easier for victims to prove harassment in court.

One-party rule wasn't always harmonious, however, as the push to pass long-sought progressive measures exposed fault lines between moderates who warned of liberal overreach and progressive activists who helped Democrats win the Senate.

The session sometimes put Democratic lawmakers at odds with a fellow Democrat, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Despite his statements of support, critics accused Cuomo of not doing enough to push for legal marijuana, stronger rental protections or licenses for immigrants.

When Amazon ditched plans for a corporate campus in Queens this winter amid local opposition to public subsidies for the project, Cuomo lashed out at the Senate, accusing Democrats of killing the deal.

"I've never seen a more absurd situation where political pandering, and obvious pandering, so defeats a bona fide economic development project," he said at the time.

While their relationship may have been acrimonious at times, Cuomo and top lawmakers came together on the year's biggest bills, such as one codifying federal abortion rights in state law, and another that puts the state on track to generate 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040.

"This has been the best environmental legislative session in a generation," said Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates of New York.

Yet there were some notable disappointments for Democrats.

Measures to restrict the use of solitary confinement in state prisons and jails didn't get a vote; instead, Cuomo agreed to direct state corrections officials to pursue more modest reforms.

Efforts to join the growing list of states that have legalized marijuana failed in the session's last week after lawmakers couldn't reach consensus on key details.

Lawmakers quickly reached for a bill they termed "Plan B" which reduced criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of pot to a civil fine.

The decriminalization bill also allows for the expungement of past low-level pot convictions, a change that will impact some 600,000 people.

Doug Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, cited that bill and others as evidence of a new day in Albany.

"It signals a break from the past," he said, citing three reasons for the change: Democratic election wins, a crop of new progressive lawmakers, and Cuomo's acceptance of the new dynamic. "It was sort of a perfectly good storm."

MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION: After legalization efforts faltered, lawmakers instead voted to eliminate criminal penalties for using or possessing up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of pot. People caught with pot in public will still face fines. The law will also create a process for the expungement of low-level pot convictions. Cuomo has not yet signed the measure but has expressed support.

CLIMATE CHANGE: New York will have the most aggressive carbon emissions reduction targets in the nation under a measure that mandates 100% renewable energy by 2040 and an 85% greenhouse gas reduction from 1990 levels by 2050. Cuomo supports the measure but has yet to sign it.

DREAM ACT: Lawmakers endorsed legislation earlier this year to make financial aid available to students who were brought into the country illegally as children. The measure and the appropriate funds were included in this year's budget.

LICENSES FOR IMMIGRANTS: New York is now the 13th state to authorize driver's licenses for immigrants in the U.S. illegally under a law signed by Cuomo.

RENT REGULATIONS: More than 1 million apartment dwellers in and around New York City will get new protections against big rent increases under a new law that also makes rent stabilization rules permanent and allows cities statewide to opt into the rules.

VACCINE EXEMPTIONS: The state will no longer grant waivers for mandatory vaccinations based on religious beliefs.

ABORTION RIGHTS: Lawmakers have codified abortion rights in state law, including a provision permitting late-term abortion when a woman's health is endangered. Cuomo signed the bill in January, on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

TRUMP TAXES: State tax officials would be directed to disclose the state tax returns of top public official who pay New York taxes — including President Donald Trump — when asked to do so by congressional committees. Cuomo has yet to sign this bill.

FARMWORKER RIGHTS: Farm laborers would get a day off each week, earn overtime after 60 hours of weekly work and be allowed to organize under legislation awaiting Cuomo's signature.

CHILD VICTIMS ACT: Molestation victims would have more time to file lawsuits or seek criminal charges under a new law that extends the statute of limitations going forward. The new law also gives victims a one-year window to file lawsuits now barred by the statute.

MANHATTAN TOLLS: Vehicles traveling south of 61st Street will be charged a toll by electronic devices placed around the borough's central business district beginning in 2021. New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority will create a review board tasked with determining toll amounts depending on the time of day, along with exemptions. Funds will be dedicated solely to upgrading the city's transit system. Revenues from a new transfer tax on Manhattan homes that sell for more than $25 million and a tax on internet retail sales will also help fund MTA upgrades.

PLASTIC BAG BAN: The law, which Cuomo signed on Earth Day, prohibits most single-use plastic bags provided by supermarkets and other retailers starting March 1, 2020. It gives counties and cities the option to charge 5 cents for paper bags.

PROPERTY TAX CAP: The 2% can on local property taxes is now permanent. Current temporary law was scheduled to expire next June. Since its implementation in 2012, it has saved taxpayers $25 billion, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS: Lawmakers eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent arrest, required officers to issue appearance tickets rather than take someone into custody for low-level crimes required prosecutors and defense lawyers to share all pre-trial information and ensured a defendant's right to a speedy trial. Under a deal between Cuomo and lawmakers, state prison officials will revamp the use of solitary confinement.

PUBLIC CAMPAIGN FINANCING: The state established a commission to implement a public campaign financing system for Senate and Assembly races and for statewide offices, with up to $100 million annually in public funds for campaigns. The commission is due to submit its findings in a report Dec. 1.

WATER INFRASTRUCTURE: Another $500 million will be allocated to clean water infrastructure, in addition to the state's $2.5 billion investment.

LIMOUSINE REGULATIONS: Seatbelts would be required in large stretch limos and penalties for operating a limo without proper state authorization or for violating transportation safety regulations would increase. State police and transportation officials would have the authority to seize limo license plates when vehicles aren't in compliance; and the state would be allowed to revoke registration for limos that don't meet federal safety standards. Some of the measures still await Cuomo's signature.

GENDER: Lawmakers added gender identity and gender expression to the state's anti-discrimination law, making it illegal to deny people a job, housing, education or public accommodations because they are transgender.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND RAPE: Lawmakers eliminated the statute of limitations for second- and third-degree rape, and created a new legal standard for civil harassment suits intended to make it easier for victims to file lawsuits.

EARLY VOTING: Voters will be able to cast a ballot in person up to 10 days before an election, starting this year.

CAT DECLAWING BAN: New York is now the first state to ban the declawing of cats, which animal welfare advocates say is cruel and unnecessary because it involves the amputation of the first segment of a cat's toes. This measure hasn't been signed by Cuomo yet.



