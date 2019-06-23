Event successful on new day, added attractions

SCIO — The Scio Lions Club hosted its annual Strawberry Festival Saturday on a new day with more vendors and even bigger crowds.

On the first sunny day of the week, several new vendors, exhibits and entertainment filled the lawn in front of Scio Central School where Lions Club members served up not only hot dogs and hamburgers, but a car show on the other side of the school. The car show is a new addition to the festival which also saw exhibits indoors.

While the halls were lined with a basket auction and tables bearing goods for sale, inside the gym, organizations from the SPCA, JMH Auxiliary and Scio free library lined the walls along with several vendors selling knick-knacks, wood-burned items, lotions and creams and artworks.

And leading away from the gym and into the cafeteria there was a steady line of customers for the first local strawberries of the season poured over homemade biscuits or vanilla ice cream.

Lions serving the crowd said the line had been steady for most of the day, with moving the event to Saturday looking like a good choice.