AVOCA — The Avoca Central School District Board of Education formally named Matthew Pfleeger district treasurer last week as Gay Fairbrother retired after more than a decade in the post.

Pfleeger was named school business administrator last year after Fairbrother announced her intention to retire.

Pfleeger had been grades 7-12 principal for 10 years.

Pfleeger and Fairbrother shared an office for the past year to assure immersion in the position for the entire school year, said Stephen Saxton, Avoca Central District superintendent.

Stephen Denaker replaced Pfleeger as grades 7-12 principal.

Board members also recognized Hayden Barry as valedictorian and Julian Hopkins salutatorian for the class of 2019.

Barry plans to major in biology at St. Bonaventure and Mr. Hopkins is enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology where he will major in exploratory engineering technology.

The school board approved the professional development plan that Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services curriculum mentor Stephanie Mayr created in collaboration with Pfleeger.

State and federal grants require the plan be in place to assure title grants to Avoca Central.

In other matters, Hannah Kimmel was named high school science teacher and Karla Yarka transferred from elementary education teacher to reading teacher. Christina Losecco via voluntary transfer was appointed to an elementary teacher position.

Board members also named Mike Oyer to a probationary position as Facilities Director II responsible for all operations and maintenance of the district buildings and grounds.

Katie Vosburg and Lois Gordon were named summer food service helpers for the Summer Feeding Program. The program provides free breakfasts and lunches for district residents from birth to 18 years old.

The board meeting was the last gathering for Board of Education member Donald Lester who retired after serving a five-year term on the board.