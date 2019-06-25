BATH — The Steuben Prevention Coalition and the Steuben County Task Force on Underage Drinking sponsored the 2019 Underage Drinking Countywide Poster Contest for students in grades 5th, 6th and 7th in an effort to raise awareness and combat underage drinking.

The students were instructed to create posters capturing their thoughts and feelings on underage drinking, safety, health and prevention of injuries and death as it relates to alcohol which would provide anti-drinking messages to their peers.

First place was awarded to Tristen Carney from Jasper-Troupsburg’s 6th grade class under Mrs. Wyant. Tristen received a trophy and her winning entry was imprinted on t-shirts for the class. Second place was awarded to Kaitlin Dewert also from Jasper-Troupsburg’s 6th grade class under Mr. Lawson. Kaitlin received a trophy and the class enjoyed a pizza party. Third place was awarded to Alyssa Smith from Bath-Haverling’s 7th grade class under Mrs. McDowell. Alyssa received a trophy and the class enjoyed an ice cream party.

“It was and always is a moving experience to collect and distribute these posters to our partnering agencies to choose the winners. These students put their hearts into these posters and it is a tribute to the youth in Steuben County and the creative minds we are fostering,” said Jim Bassage, Chairman of the Steuben County Task Force on Underage Drinking.

For further information on the Steuben Prevention Coalition and the Steuben County Task Force on Underage Drinking visit www.steubenpreventioncoalition.org or by contacting the Steuben Prevention Coalition at 607-776-6441 ext. 202 cbanik@dor.org