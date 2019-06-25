ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has informed drivers and operators of slow-moving vehicles to be prepared for a new law that takes effect June 26.

Under the new law, farm, construction and other machinery designed to operate at speeds greater than 25 mph and less than 40 mph will now be required to display a Speed Identification Symbol (SIS) and the “slow-moving vehicle triangle.”

The SIS must indicate the vehicle’s top speed, and operators will also be required to carry documentation from the manufacturer indicating the maximum speed the vehicle was designed for.

Today, the DMV and the Department of Agriculture and Markets also urged motorists to watch for slow-moving vehicles during the spring, summer and fall when they are most likely to be on the road. Motorists are reminded it is illegal to pass slow-moving vehicles in a no-passing zone even though they are traveling at slower speeds.

“This time of year, it is very common to see farm, construction and other slow-moving vehicles on the roads and motorists should be ready to respond appropriately,” said DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These vehicles are incredibly important to New York’s farming community, to the workers who fix our roads, and many other construction crews. Please respect their operators and do not try to recklessly pass them.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “It’s critical that drivers be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles, especially as farm activity increases this time of year. Tractors and farm equipment cannot easily maneuver out of the way of traffic or speed up like other vehicles. So, we urge everyone to be aware and look out for the safety of our farmers.”

When motorists encounter a slow-moving vehicle on the roadway they should:

Slow down immediately

Increase following distance to create a safety cushion

Be alert and watch for unexpected turns

Pass with care only when it is safe and legal to do so

Be aware that animal-powered vehicles may make unanticipated movements

Be aware that equipment in tow may sway on the road

Remember slow-moving vehicle operators may have poor visibility due to loads and equipment in tow.