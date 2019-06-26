GENESEO — Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle will continue his “Conversations with the County” town-hall style meetings throughout the summer months with stops planned in Livonia and Nunda:

Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Livonia Town Hall, 35 Commercial St., Livonia.

Monday, Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Nunda Town Hall at 4 Massachusetts St., Nunda.

“Conversations with the County” events are intended as drop-in gatherings where residents and business owners can provide feedback on county programs and services to the County Administrator and Town Supervisors in an informal environment.

All County residents are encouraged to attend these highly-engaging events.

For more information on the “Conversations” events, visit the County’s website as well as its Facebook or Twitter pages.