Grant funding will support 22 local programs

WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County United Way announced Thursday that the organization was able to award $200,000 in grants this year.

This is made possible by generous community donors. These grants will go to local nonprofit organizations and will support 22 local programs.

“Being fairly new to this organization, I was both amazed and touched by the generosity of the people in Allegany County. It is obvious that there is a great feeling of social responsibility here and that is so important, especially in a small community like ours,” said Program Manager/VITA Program Coordinator Mandi Joyce-Phelps.

The grants are focused in four main areas: education, health, income self-sufficiency, and critical needs.

Income

High School Equivalency Prep – Southern Tier Traveling Teachers.

Financially Enhanced Daycare – Trinity Daycare

Education

Genesee Valley Big Brother/Big Sister Program

Whitesville Big Brother/Big Sister Program

A View from Within (Literacy West)

Youth Court Program

Boosting Books Program (Trinity Daycare)

After School Program (Fillmore Powerhouse)

Health

Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Handicapped

Youth Compeer (Allegany County Mental Health Association)

Seniors Home Delivered Meals Program

Seniors Mercyline Program

Summer Recreation Program (Fillmore Powerhouse)

Carrots to Curriculum (NYSAWG)

Royal Family Kids Summer Camp

Critical Needs

ACCORD Food Pantry

American Red Cross Disaster Response

Catholic Charities Food Pantry

The Backpack Program

HomeCare and Hospice

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Salvation Army Emergency Shelter

All of this is possible because of the generous response of the community to the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign. People of all ages will benefit from these programs which will have a broad impact among Allegany County residents in virtually every corner of the county.

“What we do together matters. It’s what we do for others that makes our community better,” said former Executive Director Barbara Bates.

For more information on Allegany County United Way, visit www.acuw.com or call 585-593-0020.