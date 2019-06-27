BATH | Four community leaders were inducted Monday into the Steuben County Hall of Fame after unanimous approval by the county Legislature.

Youth advocate Richard Snavely, U.S. Army veterans Richard Call and Carroll Haines, and American Red Cross volunteer Patricia Sager Haines were recognized for their contributions to the region:

• Richard Call, (1922-2000), of Hartsville -- A decorated World War II and Korean War veteran, Call was one of the children brought to the area by 2018 county Hall of Fame inductee Clara Comstock, the “Orphan Train Lady.”

Awarded the FFA’s Empire Farmers’ Degree and American Farmer’s Degree while a senior at Canisteo High School, Call earned a Fine Arts Degree with honors at Cornell University, and worked for the VA in Bath and Canandaigua.

The Town of Hartsville historian, and past president of the New York State Historical Society, he founded the Call Homestead Museum.

• Carroll Haines (1932- 2009) and Patricia Sager Haines (1931 - 2009), of Avoca -- Inventor and entrepreneur Carroll Haines left an agricultural legacy, including the Sweet Vidalia Onion, the New York Bold Onion and the “Fingerling Potato.”

His customized tools and equipment for soil sampling for pest management in the produce industry are still used in the United States and other countries. He designed equipment still used by nationally known manufacturers such as Frito-Lay and Campbell.

A nurse and volunteer emergency medical coordinator in Avoca, Patricia Sager Haines was an American Red Cross volunteer for more than 40 years and served on several civic, historical and faith-based groups.

At the county Hall of Fame reception, their daughter Minnie Haines Brennan noted her parents’ spiritual gifts of music and faith were passed on.

“They strongly believed in service to others,” Brennan said. “They taught their six children to serve others in the same way.”

• Richard Snavely (1931 - 2017), of Avoca -- The founder of Family Life Ministries, Snavely was a staunch and steadfast supporter of youth since 1957 when he launched the youth ministry Area Youth for Christ. In 1983, he launched the ministry‟s first radio station, WFLN-FM, in Kanona, which has grown to nearly 70 listener-supported outlets in New York and Pennsylvania. He also was the driving force behind the creation of New Life Homes-Snell Farm.

Snavely’s eldest son, Rick Snavely, told those at the reception his father always resisted public acclaim and honors.

“He always had the same response,” Snavely said. “So I can tell you what he would say to this recognition. ‘To God be the glory. Forever and ever.’”