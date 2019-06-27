CAMPBELL - Valedictorians and salutatorians from the 21 school districts in the Greater Southern Tier BOCES region were honored for their academic excellence during a ceremony held Tuesday at Campbell-Savona Junior/Senior High School.
“The focus of this program is to recognize and celebrate excellence. Obviously high academic achievement, but also perseverance and the ability to work through obstacles and be successful,” said Campbell-Savona Superintendent Kathy Hagenbuch. “It’s a way to showcase our students who rose to the top of their graduating class.”
For the honorees, the ceremony was part of the culmination of years of hard work that began much earlier in their educational pursuits. The celebrations will carry on throughout the next few weeks as the students receive their high school diplomas.
“It feels like a lot of hard work has paid off. A lot of late nights that have paid off,” said Emily Smith, Campbell-Savona's 2019 valedictorian.
This fall, Smith plans to attend SUNY Geneseo and participate in a three-year program with Upstate Medical University with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
“It feels very rewarding,” said Natalia Alonza, Corning-Painted Post’s 2019 valedictorian, who plans to attend Boston University in the fall to study biomedical engineering. “This is what I was working up to so far. My hard work is paying off big time.”
The students were addressed by Houghton College President Dr. Shirley Mullen. Mullen talked about fate versus free will, ultimately driving home that it was the students’ personal choices that enabled them to reach the top of their graduating class.
“You cannot escape … the question of whether you’re free or determined,” said Mullen. “You are here tonight because your teachers believe that you have made choices. You could have been a D student, but you chose to be an A student. They are rewarding you for that choice.
“Tonight I want to encourage you to continue to think of yourself as a choosing being. Specifically, to think about yourself as someone who is making choices as you prepare for college.”
A total of 45 high-achieving students were recognized Tuesday. They include:
• ADDISON
David Baker, valedictorian
Brianna Knight, salutatorian
• ALFRED-ALMOND
Abby Kelly, co-valedictorian
Caroline Ding, co-valedictorian
Mikaela Wisniewski, co-salutatorian
Hanna Tormey, co-salutatorian
• ARKPORT
Elizabeth Buisch, valedictorian
Allison Merry, salutatorian
• AVOCA
Hayden Barry, valedictorian
Julian Hopkins, salutatorian
• BATH
Bethany Smith, valedictorian
Calen Holmes, salutatorian
• BRADFORD
Micah Gallagher, valedictorian
Maria Antonio, salutatorian
• CAMPBELL-SAVONA
Emily Smith, valedictorian
Corinne Morris, salutatorian
• CANASERAGA
Haydn Straub, valedictorian
Marygrace Shay, salutatorian
• CANISTEO-GREENWOOD
Jaiden Weitzel, co-valedictorian
Sadie Peters, co-valedictorian
Austin Freberg, salutatorian
• CORNING-PAINTED POST
Natalia Alonzo, valedictorian
Noah Hursh, salutatorian
• ELMIRA
Kathy Nguyen, valedictorian
Emily Butler, salutatorian
• ELMIRA HEIGHTS
Jodie Burdick, valedictorian
Jadyn Baskoff, salutatorian
• HAMMONDSPORT
Matthew Cole, valedictorian
Travis Raab, salutatorian
• HORNELL
Chloe VanCaeseele, valedictorian
Cameron Sexsmith, salutatorian
• HORSEHEADS
Taylor Browning, valedictorian
Cole Pawlak, salutatorian
• JASPER-TROUPSBURG
Kathryn Groff, valedictorian
Kiersten Foster, salutatorian
• ODESSA-MONTOUR
Kennedey Heichel, valedictorian
Noah Brewster, salutatorian
• PRATTSBURGH
Joanna Glick, valedictorian
Grace DiRisio, salutatorian
• SPENCER-VAN ETTEN
Nathan Mack, valedictorian
Mackenzie Jones, salutatorian
• WATKINS GLEN
Joseph Chedzoy, valedictorian
Kathleen Clifford, salutatorian
• WAVERLY
Faith Svoboda, valedictorian
Stephanie Hyland, salutatorian