GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday reported the arrest of a Nunda resident on felony drug related charges after a traffic stop.

On June 21, Deputy Jerry Pilkenton stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, the Deputy Sheriff suspected that the occupants were involved with drug activity, and initiated a drug investigation. Deputy Michael Wade and his certified narcotics K-9 partner Hondo, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The roadside investigation revealed that a passenger in the vehicle, Dylan M. Leclair, 26, of Nunda was in possession of approximately three and half grams of cocaine and approximately 30 grams of marijuana. It is also alleged that Leclair attempted to conceal the drugs during the course of the traffic stop in an attempt to avoid detection by investigating Deputy Sheriffs.

Leclair was arrested and charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Leclair was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Jeannie Michalski. The Judge remanded Leclair to the custody of the Sheriff on bail of $5,000 cash, or $10,000 bond.